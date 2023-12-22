Teacher held for kidnapping student

CHENNAI: A 32-year-old school teacher was arrested for kidnapping a 17-year-old student, whom she was having an affair with, to Coimbatore on Thursday.

The boy, a resident of Ponmar in OMR, was a student at a private school in Sholinganallur. On Tuesday morning, the boy left the house for school but he did not return home till night. Later, the parents checked with the school and found that the boy was absent the whole day, following which they filed a missing complaint with the Thalambur police station.

Investigation revealed that his class teacher Hebsiba was also missing from Tuesday. Hebsiba was separated from her husband. The police said the student and the teacher were in a relationship. After tracing the phone, the police found the duo was in Karamadai in Coimbatore.

The police team went to Coimbatore and they brought the duo to the Thalambur police station. During the inquiry, the police found that they were heading to Ooty for a trip for a few days. The police have registered a case and further investigation is on.