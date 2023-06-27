TDD to hold contests for students on July 5

CHENGALPATTU: Collector AR Rahul Nadh on Monday said that the Tamil Development Department (TDD), with the aim of developing creativity and speaking skills in Tamil among the students of Class 11 and 12, have planned poetry, essay and speech competitions in Tamil in schools and colleges in the district.



He said that the first, second and third prizes were Rs 10,000, Rs 7,000 and Rs 5,000 for each competition and a certificate of appreciation will be awarded for the participants.



“The student who wins the first prize in these competitions will also get an opportunity to go to the State-level competition in Chennai at the expense of the government,” he added.



The poetry, essay and speech competitions for Class 11 and 12 in schools and college students will be held on July 5 at Rajeswari Vedachalam Government Arts College starting at 9 am.



Students can register before the competition starts.



The application form and rules have been sent to all the schools and colleges by the Principal Education Officer and only students studying in schools and colleges in Chengalpattu district can participate in the competition.



A total of three candidates should be selected for each competition and sent by the school principal and college principal and each student will be allowed to participate in only one competition.



“The titles of the competition will be announced at the venue of the competition and to participate in these competitions, students can get a recommendation from their school principal,” said the Collector.

