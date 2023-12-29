Tatkal passport services to be introduced on Jan 1

CHENNAI: The Chennai regional passport office has decided to start tatkal appointments for passport services in all four passport centres like Saligramam, Aminjikarai, Tambaram and Puducherry.



Meanwhile, RPO has provided over five lakh passports in 2023. In 2018, the office provided 4.83 lakh passports. Further, S Koventhan, the regional passport officer released a statement appreciating his staff.

"In 2023, particularly, the efforts were taken to reduce the police verification process. In Chennai city, where the average police verification time was between eight to ten days in January has now been reduced to three to four days, "the statement said.

Similarly, in 12 districts under the RPO Chennai, time for police verification has been reduced from 14 to seven days. Further, RPO stated that it is reducing the timeline for police verification.

Further, the statement noted that in 2023, a walk-in enquiry was also begun for applicants who applied for passport but could not obtain it for various reasons like non-submission of required documents, changes in personal activities. This walk-in facility is made available on all working days, except Tuesday between 10 am and 4 pm.