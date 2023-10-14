TATA signs contract worth Rs 1,817 cr for underground stations construction in corridor 5

CHENNAI: As the tender awardings for corridor 5 alone pending, the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) signed its second contract with M/s TATA Projects Limited for the construction of five underground (UG) stations at the cost of Rs 1,817 crore.

Meanwhile, in September, CMRL also signed a contract with Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) for UG station construction at the cost of Rs 865 crore for corridor 5.

The letter of acceptance (LOA) for the tender was issued to TATA in September, for the JICA funded project.

As per the press note, construction involves five UG stations at Kolathur Junction Metro, Srinivasa Nagar Metro, Villivakkam Metro (near sub-urban), Villivakkam Bus Terminus Metro and Villivakkam MTH Road Metro with entry/exit, ventilation shafts, plumbing, earth mat, architectural finishes and signages among others.

Besides this, works for twin bored tunnels from Kolathur Junction retrieval shaft to Villivakkam MTH Road launching shaft and ramps with U-section in corridor 5 of phase II construction will also take place.

In the presence of MA Siddique, managing director of CMRL, the contract agreement was signed by T Archunan, IRSE- director (projects) and Raman Kapil, executive vice president of M/s TATA Projects Limited on Friday.