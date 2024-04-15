Tasmac within 400 m of schools; close it: Residents of Villivakkam

CHENNAI: A Tasmac outlet on Thazhankinaru Street in Villivakkam has become an irritant in the locality as tipplers drink by the roadside.

With two schools within 400 metres of the outlet, residents are concerned for their safety. Residents rued that tipplers could be seen crowding the street even during the day. They fight with anyone objecting to their behaviour.

“It’s unsafe for our kids, as tipplers are out on the streets during school hours. Though it had closed for a while, it has opened again. In a drunken state, some fight with motorists too. They should move the outlet to some other location,” said Muthu Kumar, a shopkeeper in the locality.

Residents also allege that people sit in groups opposite to the shop, drink openly in public spaces, and disturb motorists. Students of a primary school in the locality have to cross Thazhankinaru Street when they enter the place from Villivakkam subway.

“Students of other schools avoid this route and take a longer route. There are two other schools in the vicinity and parents of the students from these schools have demanded the closure of the outlet,” stated Dev P, a resident .

While Tasmac timings are from noon to 10 pm, tipplers are seen drinking near the shop round the clock. Despite complaints from residents, there has been no response from the local authorities.

When contacted, Tasmac officials said they would take action, but only after the election. “We have received many complaints from residents about it. The problem has been raised to the senior authorities. We’ll take action in this regard but not now; only after the election are over,” said an official from Tasmac.