Tasmac bar staff, customer arrested after clash in Aminjikarai

CHENNAI: Three persons including two Tasmac bar staff were arrested in a clash inside a Tasmac bar in Aminjikarai on Sunday. Police said that on Sunday night, G Honest Raj (24) along with his brother, Pradeep Raj went to a bar near Aminjikarai market.

Honest Raj asked the bar staff, Rajendran and Balasundaram to bring a liquor bottle and he would pay them by Gpay as he had no cash on him. The staff refused to the proposal and insisted the customer to pay by cash which led to an argument.

In the melee, the customers assaulted the bar staff to which they retaliated.

All four of them sustained injuries in the attack and got treated at the hospital.

Based on Honest Raj's complaint, police arrested N Rajendran (34) and M Balasundaram (34) in connection with the incident. Police also arrested Pradeep Raj based on a complaint by the bar staff.

All three of them were produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.