Targetted by phone snatchers, man, daughter fall off bike

CHENNAI: N Saraswati (26), a nursing student, and her father Nagarajan, fell off the two-wheeler they were travelling on, when two men on a bike snatched the mobile phone from the student near Maduravoyal on Monday morning.

The family was on their way to nursing college around 7 am when the incident happened. Saraswati was riding pillion while Nagarajan rode the two-wheeler.

As the bike was going along the Alapakkam Main Road, two men on a bike, who had been following them, snatched the phone from Saraswati’s hands. On impact, Nagarajan lost control of the bike and both fell, police said.

The snatchers escaped with the mobile phone worth Rs 30,000 and fled the scene. Passerby rushed to the rescue of the injured father and daughter and moved them to a hospital for treatment.

Subsequently, Saraswati filed a complaint with the Maduravoyal police. Police are perusing the CCTV footage on the Alapakkam Main Road to ascertain the identity of the suspects on the bike.