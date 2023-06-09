Tanuvas invites application for 2023-24 academic year before June 30

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (TANUVAS) has invited candidates to apply for undergraduate courses Bachelor of Veterinary Sciences & Animal Husbandry (BVSc & AH) and Bachelor of Technology (BTech).

The candidates have been directed to apply from 10 am of June 12 till June 30, 5 pm.



According to the notification, there are a total 660 seats for the five-and-half-year degree course across various campuses of TN. The number of seats at Madras Veterinary College is 200, followed by 80 seats each at Veterinary College and Research Institute, Salem, Veterinary College and Research Institute, Theni and Tirupur. Additionally, there are 100 seats each at Veterinary College and Research Institute of Thanjavur, Tirunelveli and Namakkal.

And, in the case of four-year BTech food technology course, there are 40 seats and 20 seats for BTech dairy technology at College of Food and Dairy Technology, Koduveli, Chennai. And, 40 seats for BTech poultry technology at College of Poultry Production Management, Mathigiri, Hosur.



However, the notification also stated that some seats are subjected to change as per TN government and Veterinary Council of India.



Subsequently, in case of foreign national candidates, five seats have been allotted for BVSc & AH undergraduate course at Madras Veterinary college, Vepery and two seats for BTech, food technology course at Koduveli college.



For online applications, guidelines, number of seats reserved for NRIs (Non-Resident Indians) / Wards of NRIs / NRI Sponsored and Foreign National Quota, please visit https://adm.tanuvas.ac.in.



Meanwhile, in the academic year 2022-23, TANUVAS received an overall 16,214 applications, of them 13, 470 are for undergraduation.