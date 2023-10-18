TANTHRA'23, HRMat DG Vaishnav concludes leaving an indelible mark on the academic landscape

CHENNAI: TANTHRA'23, the flagship event of the PG Department of Human Resource Management (HRM) at DG Vaishnav College here in Chennai, concluded leaving an indelible mark on the academic landscape.

Over the course of two days, the event showcased the good talent and intellectual acumen, making it a resounding success. The first day witnessed fierce competition, with over 150 students from ten colleges participating in six challenging events.

Accordingly, the Ethiraj College of Women emerged as the overall champions, displaying outstanding skills and determination. The second day was dedicated to the human resource conclave, where industry experts and students engaged in insightful discussions.

A poignant highlight of the day was the "Dhrona" program, a mentorship initiative where students were paired with industry experts for guidance. R. K. Ramachandran, Associate Director at Deloitte India, unveiled the 'Dhrona" brochure, symbolizing a commitment to nurturing future talent.

The plenary address, delivered by Honeydeep Singh Sabharwal, Vice President-HR, and Sarah Zachariah, Senior Manager-HR, representing PandoCorp. Pvt. Ltd., and panel discussion and talk and toast delved into pertinent topics such as HR Consumerism in the age of Industry 5.0 and Navigating Cross-Generational Workforce.

Moses K, Managing Director of Allison Transmission Pvt. Ltd, and Vasudeva Rao, General Manager of Rane Brake Lining Ltd, spoke at the valedictory ceremony and commended the participants and organizers for the event. In retrospect, TANTHRA'23 stands as an exemplar of academic excellence and collaborative learning, leaving an indelible mark on all those involved. The event provided an unparalleled platform for students to enhance their skills, fostering an environment of intellectual growth and camaraderie.