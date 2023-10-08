Tankers dump sewage into a lake near Vengadamangalam

CHENNAI: If the state refuses to act, it will embolden the violators to commit in broad daylight. Incidents of private sewage tankers dumping waste water into water bodies in the outskirts of the city is a common problem continuing unabated. Such incidents would occur in the night hours.

But residents near Vengadamangalam in Chengalpattu district were in shock seeing emboldened sewage lorry owners dumping sewage into a lake channel in broad daylight.

Residents of Jones Glory Gardens and Aishwarya Avenue said that there is a rainwater channel near the neighbourhood that carries water to a lake behind Casagrand Palm Meadows Villa Community.

"Residents very often saw sewage trucks coming and dumping the sewage water into the canal adjacent to a private water plant. This has been going on for many months. Not only here, the sewage dump is happening in the nearby layouts too," a resident said, on condition of anonymity.

He added that letting sewage into the lake is contaminating the water body. "On Sunday (October 8) morning 8 am, some resident saw a sewage lorry dumping sewage into the channel. They took videos and photos as evidence. As the illegal dumping has been going on for months, the residents were keeping vigil to catch the lorries red handed," he said.

The resident added that there is no underground sewer system in the locality and all the residents are depending on tanker lorries to dispose of the waste water. But the lorries should take the sewage to treatment plants, instead they are dumping it into the channel. Earlier, they used to dump in secluded spots. Now they are dumping close to residential areas, he said.

It is learnt that the residents of Jones Glory Gardens and Ishwarya Avenue have already filed a complaint with CM Cell but in vain. "Also, the issue has been raised with the Vengadamangalam panchayat several times. However, the panchayat is yet to act," the resident said.