TANKER Foundation book features survival stories of patients with kidney disease

CHENNAI: TANKER Foundation, a registered NGO helping under-privileged patients with kidney disease, published, Shining the Light of Hope – The Healing Touch by Dr Georgi Abraham, trustee of the foundation, in both English and Tamil, recently in the city.

The book was released by Corporation Commissioner J Radhakrishnan, who said: “After reading this book, I hoped people will be more careful with their follow-up, compliance and discipline and learn from the patients’ stories.” Dr Abraham said this book was a testimony to the fortitude and courage of patients and staff and that their stories needed to be told.

Latha Kumaraswami, managing trustee, concurred, and added, “The foundation has done almost 6.16 lakh dialysis through our 14 dialysis units and is now helping 875 patients. Awareness programmes have been done for almost 2 lakh people and screening camps for 40,549 people for early detection of kidney disease.”