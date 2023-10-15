Tangedco’s Minnagam service hit due to telecom issues

CHENNAI: Tangedco's 24X7 call centre 'Minnagam' which records consumers' grievances and complaints was down on Sunday due to a telecom service provider issue.

In a tweet, Tangedco's official handle wrote that Minnagam service is down temporarily due to a telecom service provider issue. "Will be resumed shortly, " it added.

Consumers were not able to reach the Minnagam through its number 94987 94987 on Sunday evening.

A senior Tangedco official said that the service is down from 5.30 pm on Sunday due to an issue with the telecom service provider BSNL.

BSNL has been alerted about the issue and added that it would be resolved soon.