Tangedco ready to face monsoon

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) said that uninterrupted power supply was given despite heavy rains in the city on Wednesday evening.



In a statement, the discom said that it had taken several precautionary measures between July 19 and November 29. "In total, more than 11.47 lakh works were completed between the period across the state. As many as 55,830 faulty posts were replaced," the release said.

In Chennai, uninterupted power supply was given on Wednesday through 1,877 transmission lines. Even though, issues occurred in 8 lines, power supply was restored in 30 minutes.

"Out of 41,311 transformers in the city, only 2 transformers malfunctioned. They were rectified immediately. In areas were water stagnation occurred during the previous year, height of EB boxes were increased. Also, more than 3 lakh posts, 14,187 kilometres of cables, 19,759 transformers and other equipment are available across the state. As many as 15,300 workers are in the field, " the release added.

Public can raise complaints regarding power supply by dialling 94987 94987.