Tangedco official caught red-handed while taking bribe in Tiruvallur

CHENNAI: Sleuths from the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption on Friday arrested a revenue supervisor of Tangedco while accepting a bribe of Rs 6,000, for processing an application for tariff change, at Gummidipoondi in Tiruvallur district.

The official Thiruneerselvam was arrested based on a complaint raised by Sekar from Mannadi Street, Old Gummidipoondi.

The complainant had applied for EB tariff change from commercial to domestic at the Tangedco JE’s office, rural Gummidipoondi. Revenue supervisor Thiruneerselvam allegedly demanded Rs 6,000 as bribe for processing the application. The applicant approached the Thiruvallur unit of DVAC and a trap was set to nab the accused. The anti-graft sleuths arrested the accused on Friday when he was accepting the bribe.