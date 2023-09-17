Tangedco notifies DSM wing to carry out energy conservation

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation has notified its demand side management (DSM) wing as Tamil Nadu State Designated Agency (TNSDA) for carrying out energy conservation activities and implementing related schemes.

The move to make the DSM wing a designated agency comes after the Union Minister of State for Power and Renewable Energy had written to the Chief Minister and subsequently to the chief secretary requesting to set up a “stand-alone SDA” in the state.

“It has been observed that the State Designated Agencies where additional responsibilities of SDA are assigned are generally deprived of dedicated physical and fiscal resources for the implementation of Energy Conservation (EC) activities in the State. This dampens the pace and direction of EC initiatives in the States, “ BEE also wrote.

Following the letters, Tangedco approved the existing SDA team in the DSM wing to continue to implement BEE’s schemes as TNSDA. However, the strength of the TNSDA has not been changed as existing posts of a superintendent engineer, two executive engineers, five assistant executive engineers and two assistant engineers in the DSM wing will continue in the state-designated agency.

The DSM wing’s role includes the implementation of initiatives of the BEE to reduce the power load at the consumers’ end by using energy conservation methods thus reducing the overall demand and making the country more energy efficient.