Tangedco floats tender to fill field posts via agencies

CHENNAI: With over 32,000 field-level posts remaining vacant and affecting its day-to-day work, Tangedco has floated tenders to appoint four workers each in Mazdoor categories in 14 section offices in Chennai North Region to carry out maintenance works.

This is the first time Tangedco has started using manpower agencies to engage workers for its field works. The move has irked the trade unions with the CITU-affiliated Central Organisation of Tamil Nadu Electricity Employees (COTEE) announcing a protest on September 21.

According to the Tangedco officials, the workers appointed through the manpower agencies have to attend to the maintenance of high-tension or low-tension overhead and underground distribution networks, break down, all replacement works and other essential works as directed by the Section Officer. The workers would be paid Rs 587 per day in the city limits and Rs 534 per day outside the city limits.

Tangedco floated bids to engage workers in 14 sections of offices in Chennai North Region including Perambur East, Anna Nagar West, Shenoy Nagar, Shanthi Colony, Mahalingapuram and Meenambedu.

COTEE general secretary S Rajendran said that out of the 62,000 vacancies, 32,000 vacancies are in the field categories of helper and wiremen.

“The Mazdoor category workers to be engaged through the manpower agencies would be used for all kinds of works at the section office. We have been demanding the utility to regularise the contract workers. At least, they should engage the contract workers on the consolidated pay basis paying the same wage of Rs 587 per day,” he said.

He said that the Joint Action Committee of the Tangedco Trade Unions would meet on Tuesday to discuss various issues including the engagement of the workers through the manpower agencies.

“COTEE has announced that it would hold a protest on September 21 against the smart meter tender and appointment of workers through manpower agencies,” he said.