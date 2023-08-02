Tangedco detects 12 energy theft cases, collects fine of Rs 10.33 lakh

CHENNAI: Tangedco has detected 12 energy theft cases at the Porur division during the course of the division-level mass raid conducted by the Chennai Enforcement Division.

An official release said that an extra levy amount of Rs. 10.33 lakh has been levied on the consumers, towards the loss incurred to the Board due to the stolen energy.

The Enforcement Squads of Chennai Central, Chennai North, Chennai West, Chennai South, Chengalpattu and Kanchipuram conducted the mass raid on July 13.

"The consumers concerned admitted the offence and chose to compound the case and remitted a sum of Rs. 47,500 to avoid Criminal proceedings. "Hence, no police complaints were lodged. A total of Rs.10.80 lakhs was collected as a fine, " it added.

Information regarding energy theft may be given to the executive engineer, Enforcement, Chennai through cell phone No:9445857591.