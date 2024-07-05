Tamil Nadu mulls AI 'eye' to monitor water quality, encroachment of waterbodies

CHENNAI: The Water Resource Department (WRD) is contemplating developing a new monitoring mechanism using artificial intelligence and satellites to check encroachments and water quality in waterbodies in and around Chennai City.



The Tamil Nadu government has sanctioned Rs 3.55 crore for the creation of the new Information technology-based application ‘Tamil Nadu-Satellite Based Water Bodies Information, Monitoring and Protection System (TN-SWIP)”.

The pilot project studies using AI and satellites for monitoring encroachment and water quality in waterbodies in and around Chennai City.

It would be integrated with the geo portal of the Tamil Nadu Water Resources Information and Management System, which is being developed at Rs 30 crore, according to sources.

The scope of the work is to create a digital platform satellite-based TN-SWIP through integration of the data available on existing IT systems with the TN e-Governance Agency, Indian Institute of Remote Sensing, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj to create a single umbrella IT solution, Minister Duraimurugan said in the policy note for the year current fiscal year. The monitoring mechanism would be designed to detect and send alerts on encroachments to authorities, who in turn, would take up a field inspection.

The web-based geographic information system (GIS) enabled IT solution would have a portal and mobile application. It would serve a dual purpose — monitoring the health of water bodies and checking encroachment.

“We will use the existing and historical open-source satellite data in addition to revenue department data on water bodies and their defined areas. AI algorithms will be used in the encroachment module to detect encroachments of any water bodies in Chennai and surrounding districts,” said an official in the department.

“As part of the project, the department would also install a sensor in Chembarambakkam lake to monitor real-time water quality,” he further said.