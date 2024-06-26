Tamil Nadu Highways department moots high-level bridge above Radial Road to protect Pallikaranai marshland

CHENNAI: To protect Pallikaranai Marsh, the State Highways Department has proposed constructing a high-level bridge from Kamatchi Hospital to Thoraipakkam on Pallavaram-Thoraipakkam Radial Road.

Replying to the demand for grants for the Highway Department in the Assembly, PWD and Highway Minister EV Velu said a detailed project report would be prepared for the high-level bridge at Rs 20 lakh.

The marshland, which plays a vital role in flood alleviation in South Chennai is cut by 200 ft Pallavaram-Thoraipakkam Radial Road.

As against the total extent of 1,206.59 hectares (ha) of the Pallikaranai marshland, the Forest Department has 749 ha.

The remaining is legally and illegally occupied by several public and private institutions besides the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC), which has 173.56 ha for its dumping yard.

If a high-level bridge is constructed over the existing road, it would allow free flow of water on the marshland.

The Minister also announced that the highways department would construct two-foot overbridges with escalators at Velachery railway station bus stop and on the Inner Ring Road near Koyambedu junction at Rs 35.80 crore.

He said that the State Highways Department would begin Rs 1,055 crore worth of highway projects, including the widening of six roads and six bypasses under the Ungal Thoguthiyil Muthalamaichar scheme. Besides, the department would build bypasses in Tenkasi, Arcot, Bodinayakkanur and Tirunelveli towns. Under the Chief Minister All Season Uninterrupted Connectivity Scheme, 50 causeways will be taken up this fiscal year. “In the last three years, 1,146 causeways have been converted into high-level bridges under the scheme,” he said.

Priority has been given to roads connecting industries to boost industrial growth and ensure the smooth flow of commodities to these sectors. “The widening and strengthening of roads connecting industries will be taken up at Rs 200 crore,” he said. To prevent landslides in hill stations, including Ooty, Kodaikanal and Yercaud, the landslide management works will be undertaken at Rs 25 crore using the latest technology.