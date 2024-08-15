Tamil Nadu Health Min releases awareness guide on type 1 diabetes

CHENNAI: “At least 1.86 crore people have benefited through Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam scheme, of which more than 46.90 lakh were diabetic patients,” said Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Wednesday.

The minister released an awareness guide on type 1 diabetes and signed a MoU between National Welfare association and Type 1 Diabetes Association at DPH.

“Additionally, 41.76 lakh patients with hypertension and diabetes patients are receiving medicines regularly through Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam. The death rates due to infectious diseases have significantly decreased. The department will prepare a list of children and adults who have type 1 diabetes which will be uploaded in the portal for further treatment,” he added .

The minister was part of the event where students of Government Arts College in Nandanam planted 300 saplings as part of the Pasumai Saidai initiative.

“From 2017 (when Pasumai Saidai was launched), 1.20 lakh saplings have been planted in the city and delta districts affected by the cyclone Gaja. Of the total number of trees, 50,000 are coconut trees and tamarind trees, which were destroyed during the cyclone,” he pointed out.