Tamil Nadu DMK students wing protests against NEET at Valluvar Kottam

ByPTIPTI|3 July 2024 7:05 AM GMT
CHENNAI: The DMK's Students Wing organized a significant protest at Valluvar Kottam in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday, voicing strong opposition to the NEET examination.

The demonstration, dubbed 'No More NEET', was spearheaded by Students Wing Secretary and Kancheepuram MLA CVMP Ezhilarasan, with senior leader RS Bharathi addressing the gathering.

The protest occurred shortly after the Tamil Nadu Assembly passed a resolution seeking NEET exemption, pointing to the recent irregularities and advocating for class 12 marks as the basis for medical admissions.

