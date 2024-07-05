Tamil Nadu BJP functionary Alexis Sudhakar booked under Goondas Act

CHENNAI: Alexis Sudhakar, Secretary of Advocates wing of Tamil Nadu BJP on Friday was arrested under the Goondas Act on the charges of providing unlicensed pistol to rowdy Seerkazhi Sathya who was shot by the police recently.

According to Maalaimalar reports, Chengalpattu District Collector Arunraj ordered the arrest under the Goondas Act based on the recommendation of Chengalpattu SP.

It is also reported that Sudhakar filed a petition seeking bail in this case. The case has been posted for hearing on July 8. It is to be noted that, already 3 criminal cases are already pending against Alexis Sudhakar.

Police had arrested Seerkazhi Sathya of Mayiladuthurai district near Chengalpattu a few days ago. A pistol with bullets were seized from him.

In the investigation conducted by the police, Sathya said that BJP functionary Alexis bought the gun for him.

Further details awaited