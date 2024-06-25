Tamil Nadu Assembly announcement: What is in it for bus service in Chennai

CHENNAI: From premium buses with high-end facilities to additional EVs promoting eco-friendly transport facilities, the announcements made by Transport Minister SS Sivasankar contain many projects for Chennai.

500 eco-friendly electric buses

To promote eco-friendly public transport system, 500 electric buses will be introduced in Chennai as part of Chennai City Partnership Project.

The Metropolitan Transport Corporation will carry out route planning and fare collection, ensuring better quality of service to the passengers

Premium bus services

In order to increase patronage for public transport among Chennai residents, premium bus services will be introduced in the city. This will also help reduce pollution.

These buses will have features like air conditioning, Wi-Fi, GPS, surveillance camera, emergency button and high-quality amenities, including luxury seats.

8,771 buses will be equipped with safety barriers

To improve the safety of road users, mainly two-wheeler riders and pedestrians, side guard-rails will be installed in all city buses.

To achieve the Tamil Nadu government's target of zero accidents, all city buses will be equipped with safety bars on both sides.

Under this scheme, 8,771 buses will be equipped with safety barriers at a cost of Rs 8.77 crore.