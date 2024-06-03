Tamil film producer held for raping employee, blackmailing her with videos

CHENNAI: Avadi City Police arrested a small-time film producer on charges of sexual harassment among others, after he allegedly raped a girl, videographed the act, and blackmailed her using that.

According to the police, Mohammad Ali (30), a film producer from Kolathur, has an office in Ayanambakkam. The complainant, a 28-year-old young woman from Korattur, joined the office last September.

In the complaint that she filed with the Ambattur All Women Police Station, the woman said Ali hid the fact that he was married and entered into a relationship with her. She alleged that he spiked her drink and raped her when she was unconscious.

After she became pregnant, Ali gave her abortion pills claiming that they were health supplement. The woman added that he threatened and tried to blackmail her stating that he would post of the video of the sexual assault online.

After the preliminary investigation proved that the woman’s allegations were prima facie true, the Ambattur All Women Police registered a case against the film producer under four sections of IPC and arrested him. He was later produced before a magistrate, who remanded Ali in custody.