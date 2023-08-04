Tambaram ward councillor’s wife kills self

CHENNAI: A 45-year-old woman, wife of the Tambaram DMK ward councillor, killed herself in her house on Wednesday. The deceased was identified as Velvizhi of Muthamizh Koil Street in Selaiyur the wife of Damodaran (52) who is the 45th ward councillor of the Tambaram corporation.

According to police, on Wednesday morning Damodaran went to work and returned home to find it locked from the inside.

As he got no response from Velvizhi he checked through the window and was shocked to see his wife hanging from the ceiling. On information, the Selaiyur police retrieved the body and sent it for post-mortem to the Chromepet Government Hospital. The police have registered a case and are investigating.