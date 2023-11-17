Tambaram top cop reviews Guduvanchery crime spike

CHENNAI: The Tambaram police Commissioner visited the Guduvanchery police station and held inquiries as murder cases were frequently reported in the Guduvanchery limit in recent times.

On Sunday when a group of men were bursting crackers on Thiru VK street in Guduvanchery, Gopala Kannan (23), a history sheeter from the same locality went with his friends and got involved in an argument with the group. During the heated argument, the members of the other group snatched a sickle from Gopala Kannan and attacked him multiple times and he died on the spot. Kanniappan (28), Thangam (24) and Elango (25) who killed Gopala Kannan also suffered severe injuries.

The police admitted them to the Chengalpattu GH and sent the body for autopsy. During the inquiry, the gang told that they had killed Gopala Kannan in self-defence.

On Monday, a group of men who came to Vallalar Nagar in Guduvanchery, attacked Sathish who was bursting crackers outside his house and kidnapped his friend Vicky in their car and took him to the Ottivakkam lake bed and murdered him and fled the spot. The Manimangalam police arrested the four accused.

On Tuesday, a 17-year-old boy Dhanush was murdered by a van driver Danasekar and two of his friends for breaking the mirror of his vehicle. The boy had consumed liquor and argued with the Danasekar on Sunday. In revenge, the gang on Tuesday went to Dhanush’ house and murdered him and escaped from the spot.

In the wake of frequent crimes in Guduvanchery limit, the Tambaram police commissioner Amal Raj on Wednesday held inquiries and examined the details of all the cases.