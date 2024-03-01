Tambaram speed-breakers kill 2, seriously injure 5 in just five days

CHENNAI: Pandemonium prevailed in Tambaram corporation on Thursday after the opposition AIADMK councillors staged a walkout stating that the roads and drains under the municipal limits have turned virtual death traps. They were pointing to unscientific speed-breakers killing two persons in consecutive incidents while another three were left seriously injured in other mishaps, all in the past five days.

Alleging that the two fatal deaths were due to poor construction of the speed-breakers on the roads manned by Tambaram corporation, the councillors recalled other recent deaths on roads and slammed the civic body for poor allocation for roads and drains in its budget.

On Wednesday, a 34-year-old man died in front of his two sons due to a poorly planned speed-breaker while on Thursday, Valli (48) of Anakaputhur, a construction worker, died in another such incident.

On Thursday evening, after completing the work, Valli was travelling with her co-worker from Pallavaram to Anakaputhur. Police said the biker lost control when they were nearing Anakaputhur after the vehicle crossed the speed-breaker. Valli, who was riding pillion fell on the road and sustained head injuries.

“Wednesday’s Chitlapakkam accident was also almost a similar case, where 36-year-old Govindaraj died on the poorly-lit road after ramming the badly-laid speed-breaker with no reflectors. Deceased Govindaraj died in front of his two sons,” said AIADMK councillor Star Prabha.

Countering the charges, a civic official said the corporation was taking steps to address the issue. Some speed-breakers are laid by the welfare associations, endangering public safety, the official added.

Safe roads is a basic right of a citizen, PMK advocate K Balu told DT Next. “Aggrieved parties must represent themselves before the authorities concerned. If the authorities fail to act, the residents can approach the High Court seeking remedy,” he said.

“The speed-breakers are raised above than normal with no reflectors, leading to mishaps,” pointed out Naveen, a resident of Tambaram.