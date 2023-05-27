Tambaram residents demand opening up of Sakthi Nagar Park

CHENNAI: Tambaram residents are waiting for one of the biggest parks in the locality to open for public use. The Sakthi Nagar Park was closed for maintenance and hasn’t been opened for the last many years.

The park was opened for the use of public eight years ago by the Tambaram MLA SR Raja. The park was constructed after long pending demands. After the park was inaugurated it was used widely by all the residents, for regular morning and evening walks utilizing it to the maximum.













The green cover of the park was an additional blessing providing a cool place to relax, especially during the summers. However, two years ago, an 8-year-old boy Goutham who was playing in the park suffered an electric shock and died on the spot. After the incident the park was closed down.

The residents said since the park is closed for two years without any maintenance snakes are being spotted and at times putting the households nearby in fear. We have requested the corporation officials to clean and open the park and allow us to use it many times but there was no action taken by any of them, said Nehruji of Sakthi Nagar.

An official from Tambaram Corporation said that the local body will clean the park and handover the key to the welfare association soon for the benefit of the public.