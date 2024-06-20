Tambaram Police Commissioner launches 75 newly installed CCTVs in Chromepet

CHENNAI: Tambaram City Police Commissioner A Amalraj on Wednesday inaugurated 75 newly installed CCTV cameras in the Chromepet police station limits.

CCTVs are installed on GST Road --- from Ponds bridge up to MEPZ traffic signal. These include five ANPR (automatic number plate recognition) cameras.

Feeds from all cameras can be viewed live at the Chromepet police station where two 55-inch LED monitors have been set up. The NVR (network video recorder) has a storage capacity of up to 20 days.

An official statement said that the CCTV cameras would help to monitor traffic on the GST Road as well as detect and prevent crime.