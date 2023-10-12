Tambaram Corp removes encroachments on Old GST Road near Irumbuliyur

CHENNAI: The Tambaram Corporation removed the encroachments on the Old GST Road near Irumbuliyur on Thursday.

The Old GST Road in Peerkankarnai links to the Tambaram-Velachery Road via Irumbuliyur.

The road will be used as an alternative road by the motorists, and the police will also divert the traffic to the Old GST Road when there is heavy traffic on the National Highway.

Recently, there have been many encroachments on the road and it led to heavy traffic even autorickshaws couldn't move freely as the road became narrow due to encroachments by the shops.

The Corporation already issued a warning to the shopkeepers not to encroach on the road.

On Thursday morning, the Tambaram Corporation officials along with the local police visited the spot and removed all the encroachments using earthmovers.