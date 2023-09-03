Tambaram cops launch search for trio who broke into shops in Mudichur

CHENNAI: Tambaram City Police have launched a search for a gang who broke into three shops in the Mudichur area and stole cash.

On checking the CCTV footage, police found three men wearing masks and carrying iron rods and crowbars breaking into the shops on Mudichur main road.

On Sunday morning, Jayaprakash who runs a milk dealership came to his shop around 4 am and found the shutter broke open. On checking the cash chest, he found Rs 15,000 stolen from it.

A few meters down the same road, the burglars had broke into an Ayurvedic medicine store run by one, Chandrasekaran and stole Rs 10,000 from the locker.

The gang had also broke the locks of a mobile phone accessories shop in the same neighbourhood but had abandoned the plan.

The shopkeepers approached Peerkankaranai Police with a complaint and sought action against the burglars.