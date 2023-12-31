Talking advantage of digital ignorance; Auto driver transfers Rs 3 lakh from woman's bank account

CHENNAI: Taking advantage of the digital ignorance of an elderly woman, his regular passenger, a City autorickshaw driver transferred Rs 3 lakh from the 53 year old woman's bank account to his over the last one month.

With the money, he got himself a new autorickshaw, a motorbike, a smartphone and a two sovereign gold chain, police said. Vyasarpadi Police arrested the accused, R Rajesh (33) on Saturday.

The victim, G Inbaselvi (53) of Samiyar Thottam in Vyasarpadi used to regularly hire Rajesh's services for her travel. Last month, when she was traveling in her auto, Inbaselvi had shared with her auto driver about her ATM card not working.

Rajesh had told the woman that she can apply for a new ATM card through her mobile phone and received Inbaselvi's phone and downloaded the banking application on it.

Few days ago, when Inbaselvi checked her bank account, she found that Rs 3 lakhs was withdrawn from her account and the balance was a mere Rs 2000.

She then filed a complaint with the Vyasarpadi Police, who figured out that Rajesh is the likely suspect.

From the records, police found that a total of Rs 3 lakh was transferred from the victim's bank account to Rajesh's bank account in four instalments. "Rajesh, being the go to auto driver for Inbaselvi used their regular trips to get the lady's phone and transferred the money in four instalments from November 18 to November 28," a police officer said.

Police took steps to freeze the auto driver's bank account. He was produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.