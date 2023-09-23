Taking all on board, chess club’s social-intellectual push to the game

• MERIN JAMES

CHENNAI: In a city known for its rich chess history, two young enthusiasts, Paul Vannan and Varun Arul, have taken the game to a new level by establishing the Chennai Chess Club. This innovative chess club is not your traditional gathering of players but a vibrant community that brings chess enthusiasts together in public places, creating a unique blend of social interaction and intellectual engagement.

Genesis of Chennai Chess Club

Varun Arul, a professional chess player himself, explains that the idea for the Chennai Chess Club was born from a realisation of the game’s underappreciation in recent years. Despite the remarkable achievements of Indian prodigies like Praggnanandhaa and Gukesh in international competitions, chess has taken a backseat. Varun and Paul decided to change that narrative. “Professional players often go to academies to play chess,” Varun notes, “but we saw chess as more than just a competitive sport. We envisioned it as a means to build a social circle.” With this vision in mind, they established the Chennai Chess Club, offering a welcoming space for people to enjoy the game and form connections.

A casual and inclusive atmosphere

The club has gained considerable attention in the past six months, attracting chess enthusiasts from diverse backgrounds. Beyond the thrill of over-the-board chess games, participants get to socialise with like-minded individuals and even catch the attention of onlookers. “The atmosphere is fun and casual - people socialise, meet chess enthusiasts, discuss the game, sip some chai and much more,” remarks Varun.

Paul Vannan emphasises their commitment to inclusivity. “You don’t have to be a chess expert to join us,” he assures. The club boasts players of all ages and skill levels, making chess accessible to everyone who loves the game. “We are building the chess community in Chennai irrespective of age, skill level, gender, or nationality,” he adds.

Paul Vannan and Varun Arul

Partnership with Chess.com



One of the club’s distinguishing features is its official partnership with Chess.com, the world’s largest online chess platform. This partnership not only provides members with valuable resources but also supports their learning and skill development. “In Chennai, we are the only club with an official partnership with Chess.com,” Paul mentions.

Expanding horizons

Looking ahead, the Chennai Chess Club has ambitious plans to expand its presence in different parts of the city. They are determined to bring the joy of chess to even more people and create a thriving chess culture. “We have already conducted 30+ chess meetups in the city. We host meet-ups at two places - Chai Galli in Velachery and RMZ one Paramount, Porur,” Paul reveals.

A bright future

As the Chennai Chess Club (@chennaichessclub) continues to grow, its founders are thrilled to witness people rediscovering their love for chess and embracing it as a social and intellectual pursuit. “Our upcoming friendly chess tournament at RMZ One Paramount, Porur, is scheduled for September 24. It feature six rounds in a Swiss format with a time control of 10+0 (ten minutes per player with no increment),” Paul says.