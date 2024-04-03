Take steps to implement solid waste management in Mahabalipuram; HC directs TN govt

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court directed the State to take steps to implement solid waste management in Mahabalipuram to preserve the ancient sites and the project report should be finalized on the next hearing.

The first division bench comprising Chief Justice SV Gangapurwala and Justice J Sathya Narayana Prasad heard the suo motu PIL initiated based on the note written by retired Justice N Kirubakaran seeking to preserve the beauty and safeguard of the ancient monuments at Mahabalipuram.

The State submitted the status report regarding the works done to preserve the ancient town and it was also submitted that the solid waste management is not yet implemented.

The bench asked, despite the HC direction to expedite the process, why it was not implemented yet. The State submitted that the construction site has been earmarked and the project report is being prepared.

Recording the submission, the bench directed the State to take steps to implement solid waste management in Mahabalipuram and placed the matter on July 2 for further submission.

In November 2019 the retired Justice N Kirubakaran wrote a note to the then-acting Chief Justice of the HC seeking to preserve the beauty and safeguard the ancient monuments and protect the visitors to the ancient town of Mahabalipuram.

It was also sought to direct the State to take appropriate measures to maintain and preserve the ancient sites and inscriptions at Mahabalipuram.

Littering of the town should be made an offense and a fine of at least Rs.1000 should be imposed on the defaulters, said Justice N Kirubakaran in his note.

Mahabalipuram should also be declared as a heritage village or town and stone inscriptions and palm manuscripts should be preserved, digitalised, and published by Epigraphic Society of India, said the note.