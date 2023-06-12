Take disciplinary action against negligent officials, directs court

CHENNAI: Appropriate disciplinary proceedings must be initiated against officials, who found to be lapse, negligent in recovering rent arrears, the Madras High Court said.

Justice SM Subramaniam said the authorities competent are bound to ensure that the government properties leased out are maintained properly and the rent, arrears of rent, and other charges are recovered properly.

While hearing a petition seeking to quash the notification issued by the Hosur sub-collector to vacate the petitioners from a building in dilapidated condition, the court said the competent authorities are responsible and accountable to protect the State revenue.

The petitioners Ashwaq Ahmed and Pawan Kumar Jain are occupying two shops in a commercial complex owned by the State government in Hosur main road. The two shops were leased out by the government in favour of the petitioner’s paternal uncle, the leased period expired in the year 1992.

Considering the dilapidated condition of the commercial complex, the sub-collector of Hosur issued a notice on February 6, 2023, to vacate the petitioner to demolish the building and to reconstruct it. Challenging this, the duo moved High Court and said the building is not in a damaged condition and therefore, it need not be demolished. Appearing for the State, the additional government pleader T Arunkumar said the petitioners were irregular in the payment of rent.

After hearing the case, the Justice said the petitioners are in illegal occupation of properties for the past 30 years and they are not the original lessees. The court said they have no right to occupy the public premises belonging to the government.

Further, the justice ordered the petitioners to vacate the complex within 60 days and dismissed the petition.