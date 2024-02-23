Take action against the NGO for violating the ABC program; AWBI writes to GCC

CHENNAI: The Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI) has written to the Commissioner, Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) to take necessary actions against the NGO named Blue Cross of India for violating the Animal Birth Control (ABC) program.

Accepting the complaint sent by an animal conservationist S Muralidharan, the AWBI asked the Commissioner, GCC to conduct an inquiry into the alleged complaint.

It further advised the Commissioner to stop the Animal Birth Control programme as well as cancel the tender immediately awarded to the NGO Blue Cross of India doing the ABC programme in the jurisdictional of Greater Chennai Corporation.

"The NGO has not been given project recognition for undertaking the ABC programme in this area.

The action taken report in this regard should be forwarded to the Board within 7 days for taking further necessary action," Prachi Jain, Assistant Secretary, AWBI said in a letter written to Commissioner, GCC.

"Dogs with broken bones, open gut, and half eaten by maggots are dumped in a common Kennel and there are no doctors to care till the next morning. Even dead dogs are an income considering their reproductive organs can be taken out to claim Animal Birth Control (ABC) Money from the Greater Chennai Corporation," the activist said in his plaint.