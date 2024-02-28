Take a stroll for the spooky tales of Mandavelipakkam

CHENNAI: To prepare the people of Chennai to explore different facets of the city, Madras Inherited has come up with the Heritage Walk Leader Programme. Under this initiative, individuals with interest and passion will be trained on how to curate and conduct a walk.

Latha Nathan is all set to conduct a heritage walk, titled From Pillars to Ghost: The Tales of Mandavelipakkam, under the programme. A homemaker, kolam artiste, saree enthusiast and a storyteller, Latha dons various feathers to her hat. “With such walks, we can delve deep into the unknown or lesser-known facts about the city. The neighbourhood heritage walks will help individuals to know what is there in the area, what are they losing and what needs attention and protection,” says Latha, who is a resident of Mandavelipakkam for the past two decades.

Mandavelipakkam, which translates to cattle grazing land, is one of the planned neighbourhoods in Chennai. This is the first heritage walk for Latha, who has previously conducted various tree walks across the city. She feels that these innovative initiatives have now resulted in a large number of individuals, from all age categories, showing interest in knowing the nook and corner of Chennai. “This gives the participants an opportunity to get introduced to famous people who live in their locality. Overall, it gives a clear picture of the history, geography and social structure,” states the 55-year-old curator.

Coming to the ghost bit of the Mandavelipakkam walk, Latha laughs and says, “That is the surprise element in the whole walk. To get these informations, I relied upon my neighbours and residents of the place. In this heritage walk, people can expect bits of knowledge on how the neighbourhood was formed, its cultural significance and many more.”

As many avenues are emerging in the city to help people know more about their own city, neighbourhood, culture, tradition, and heritage, there is a rise in demand for such walks. “It is crucial for the present generation to know the history and take it to the future folks. Youngsters should feel proud and protect the basic characteristics of their locality. It is important that actions to protect a place should always come from the residents,” Latha emphasises.

Immerse in the tales of Mandavelipakkam on March 3. For further information, contact 8925704437.