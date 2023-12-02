T Nagar gold theft: Former staff from Maharashtra nabbed

CHENNAI: Chennai police on Friday arrested three persons, two from Maharashtra’s Sangli and a teenager from Chennai, for stealing melted gold worth about six kg from a gold jewellery workshop in T Nagar four days ago.

Two of the accused, former staff of the jewellery workshop, drove from Maharashtra to carry out the theft with the help of an in-house accomplice.

30 litres of liquid gold worth about six kg was found missing from the Babu Rao melting shop in T Nagar on November 28. Subsequently, owner Nandakumar filed a complaint with the Mambalam police. Special teams were formed and investigations led police to two former staff of the firm, Somnath Nivruti Sargar (24) and his relative Nanaso Patel (30) from Sangli. The duo had conspired along with S Rahul (19) of Belgaum, currently employed in the firm, police said.

“Somnath and Nanaso reached Koyambedu by a motor cycle from their village. They stayed at the Koyambedu market overnight and Rahul informed them that a huge quantity of old gold is going to be melted on Sunday (November 26) evening. On Somnath’s instructions, Rahul did not lock the gate and facilitated free access to the duo. The duo, wearing masks and gloves sneaked inside the workshop, transferred the old gold in melted liquid form to a 40 litres barrel, and escaped,” said a police officer.

They had hired a pickup truck at Koyambedu market to drop them along with their two-wheeler at Maharashtra border by telling driver that they were carrying chemicals.