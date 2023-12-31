SWR notifies extended run of spl trains

CHENNAI: The South Western Railway has notified the continued running of the following trains. Train 07377 Vijayapura–Mangaluru Jn daily special leaving at 6.35 pm and reaching at 12.40 pm the next day will be extended to run from January 1 to March 31 (91 services).

Train 07378 Mangaluru Jn–Vijayapura daily special leaving at 2.50 pm and reaching Vijayapura at 9.35 am the next day will be extended to run from January 2 to April 1 (91 Services).

Train 07355 Hubballi-Rameswaram weekly special leaving at 6.30 am on Saturdays and reaching at 6.15 am, the next day will be extended to run on January 6, 13, 20, and 27, February 3, 10, 17 and 24 and March 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30 (13 Services).

Train 07356 Rameswaram-Hubbali weekly special leaving at 9 pm on Sundays and reaching at 7.25 pm the next day will be extended to run on January 7, 14, 21 and 28, February 4, 11, 18, and 25 and March 3, 10, 17, 24 and 31 (13 Services).