SWDs to be inspected every 15 days in Chennai to prevent flooding, says CS Shiv Das Meena

CHENNAI: In order to prevent floods in the city, the storm water drains and desilting works will be inspected once in every 15 to 20 days, said chief secretary Shiv Das Meena during an inspection at Adyar River in Manapakkam on Saturday. The official instructed the local body to complete the SWD desilting and clearing silt catch pits by August 15.

Capital Chennai received 28 cm of rainfall during the southwest monsoon within a short time and that led to water logging in various parts of the city and it is being attended, Meena said.

Speaking to the reporters here Shiv Das Meena said that to ensure that the civic body is prepared to handle the monsoon situation, inspections will be carried out regularly. All departments including Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC), Water Resources Department (WRD) and highways department are urged to complete the SWD construction and desilting by next month."

He further added, "Usually, the areas near the Adyar River witness inundation when there is intense rainfall during the monsoon seasons. At least three SWDs are linked to the water body, yet water stagnation is experienced in various parts of the city. We have planned to install permanent pumps to prevent flooding during the monsoon seasons, " added Meena.

Talking about the SWD construction in the city, only 40 kilometers of drain work is remaining in the core areas. As far as long SWD projects are concerned, almost 76 percent in Kosasthalaiyar Basin and 97 percent (phase one), 73 percent (phase two) in Kovalam Basin have been finished. These projects are nearing the completion stage.

"The desilting and clearing of silt catch pits has been speeded up by an additional 1,000 workers. It is expected to be completed by August 15. At least 19,000 disaster management centers will be set up in the GCC limit with essential things stocked ahead of the NE monsoon. Also, equipment including motor pumps and pruning machines are kept ready in the city, " explained CS.

Municipal administration and water supply, principal secretary D Karthikeyan, GCC commissioner J Radhakrishnan, WRD additional principal secretary K Manivasan and senior officials of the civic body were part of the inspection.