SWD works is expected to be completed before northeast monsoon

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) on Monday received 83 complaints related to water stagnation due to rains started lashing the city since Sunday night.

The civic body takes measures to pump out rainwater in the affected areas and prevent water logging during the northeast monsoon such as the construction of stormwater drains, and road re-laying works, said Municipal Administration and water supply department additional chief secretary Shiv Das Meena after inspecting the Integrated command control center at Ripon Building on Monday.

“Based on the complaints received to the complaint cell, the water has been drained out in several areas of Chennai city. Also, with 25 pumps installed it would take an hour or two the team will pump out the stagnated rainwater. There are 22 subways in the city, except Ganeshpuram other subways are clear for vehicle movement. As the construction of the new flyover is ongoing due to the pile foundation it has damaged the stormwater drain in the area,” said Shiv Das Meena.

“We have taken steps to construct a new stormwater drain but since there is a railway track the work should be done along with the department. To remove stagnated water we have installed pumps, and soon the rainwater will be pumped out and the road will be allowed for traffic,” he added.

At least 48 complaints were received regarding tree fall in the city, of which 40 complaints have been addressed. As several parts experienced water stagnation including Ayanavaram due to the fact that storm water drain works commenced recently.

“During the northeast monsoon 2022, there were gaps that were unable to complete last year due to time constrain. A total amount of Rs 232 crore was allocated for stormwater drain works and will be carried out in 41 packages. The works are expected to be completed before the onset of the northeast monsoon this year,” stated the official.

The Chennai Corporation is well equipped to handle if there is water stagnation in the city as heavy rain is predicted for Chennai for the next two days. The team monitors the water-logged areas, and the issue would be addressed before the monsoon season. Also, the pumping capacity has been increased to ensure the stagnated rainwater is cleared at the earliest without interrupting the traffic in the city.

The ACS stated that the state government sanctioned Rs 500 crore to relay roads in the city after the completion of stormwater drain works, metro water board, and damaged roads.