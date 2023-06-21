SWD works: GCTP announces one-way on Prakasam Road stretch

CHENNAI: Greater Chennai Traffic Police (GCTP) has announced that a stretch of Prakasam Road (Broadway Road) from NSC Bose Road junction to Thatha Muthiappan Street junction is temporarily converted as one-way due to storm-water drain works. The change in traffic is expected to be in place till August 5.

Hence, entry of all vehicles from NSC Bose Road (Kuralagam Junction) via Prakasam Road towards Stanley roundabout is prohibited from Thursday (June 22) until August 5.

Accordingly, police have announced alternative routes to Stanley roundabout.

For vehicular access to NSC Bose Road and Esplanade Road, vehicles had to take Kuralakam Junction – NSC Bose Road – Parrys Junction – Left – Rajaji Road – Indian Bank – Ibrahim Road to reach Stanley roundabout.

For vehicular access on Muthusamy Road, Vehicles shall take Muthusamy Road – Raja Annamalai Mandram – North Fort Side Road – Left – Reserve Bank sub-way service Road – Parrys Junction – Rajaji Road – Ibrahim Road to reach Stanley Roundabout.

For Vehicular access on RBI Sub-Way, Vehicles shall take Parrys Junction – Rajaji Road – Ibrahim Road to reach Stanley Roundabout.

Heavy vehicles coming to Kothawalchavadi will be allowed as usual from 10 pm to 6 am. They have to enter via Stanley roundabout - Prakasam Road – Anna Pillai Street and exit via Anna Pillai Street - Davidson Street - Thatha Muthiappan Street - Prakasam Road - Stanley Roundabout.