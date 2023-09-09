SWD construction should be completed by Sep 30: Mayor Priya

CHENNAI: Due to intermittent spells of rains during night hours, the completion of ongoing storm water drain construction works in the city is extended till September 30, Chennai Mayor R Priya said on Saturday.

Addressing reporters in the sidelines of an inspection related to abandoned vehicles in the city, the mayor said that the civic body was keenly watching on the progress of drain works. The civic body has taken action against five contractors for lapses in barricading the storm water drain sites.

Earlier the contractors and officials were instructed to complete the stormwater drain construction and interlinking works before September 15. However, due to intense spells in the night hours the works have delayed and the deadline has been extended to September 30.

"Though instructions were given to the contractors to carry out the stormwater drain construction works with safety measures like barricades, and green cloth covered, five contractors failed to follow the rules. So, penalty of Rs 20,000 has been imposed against each contractor, " added Priya.

Talking about the abandoned vehicle drive commenced on September 1, at least 13,008 vehicles have been identified in the city. The corporation along with the police department issued a notice to the vehicle owners. Of these, 30 vehicles were taken by the owners after providing documents. In October, the unclaimed vehicles would be given for auction.





Meanwhile, on the occasion of World First Aid Day, mayor Priya inaugurated the life-saving automated external defibrillator equipment in Ripon Building in collaboration with a non-governmental organization Alert Foundation. The life-saving device would be installed in public places, which would be helpful in case of fatal road accidents or cardiac arrest. The training was imparted to the Chennai corporation employees. The device can be easily used by following automatic voice prompts. This instrument is pre-calibrated according to international standards.



"Cardiac arrest has become a common health issue in recent days, so life-saving equipment can be used by the public to help out those who have cardiac arrest. Already an automated external defibrillator has been installed at a private hospital in Teynampet zone. Awareness should be created among the people about emergency first aid, and CPR, " said Chennai corporation commissioner J Radhakrishnan.