SW Railway notifies change in pattern of train services: check deets

CHENNAI: South Western Railway has notified change in pattern of train services due to line block/power block at Kuppam Station in connection with yard remodeling work between Bisanattam – Mulanur/Santoshpur Section.

Train no 16526 KSR Bengaluru – Kanniyakumari Express leaving KSR Bengaluru at 20.10 hrs on 09th August will be diverted to run via Bengaluru Cantonment, Baiyyappanahalli, Hosur, Omalur and Salem skipping stoppages at Krishnarajapuram, Whitefield, Malur, Bangarapet, Kuppam and Tirupattur.

Train no 12658 KSR Bengaluru – Dr MGR Chennai Central Mail Express scheduled to leave KSR Bengaluru at 22.40 hrs on 09th August is rescheduled to leave KSR Bengaluru at 23.50 hrs (Late by 1 hour 10 mins), a statement issued by Southern Railway (SR) said.

Chennai Egmore – Tiruchendur express converted to superfast express

Train no 16105/16106 Chennai Egmore – Trichendur – Chennai Egmore Express will be renumbered, speeded up and converted as train no 20605/20606 Superfast Services Ex. Chennai Egmore with effect from 15th August and Ex. Tiruchendur with effect from 16th August, another statement issued by SR said. Train no 20605 will leave Chennai Egmore at 16.10hrs and reach Tiruchendur by 6.10am the following day. Train no 20606 will leave Tiruchendur at 20.25hrs and reach Chennai Egmore at 10.25am the following day.