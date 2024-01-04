SUV-borne gang robs gold chain, cash

CHENNAI: Four men who came in an SUV allegedly attacked a panipuri seller and robbed his gold jewellery and cash on Mint Street in Sowcarpet a week ago.

The cops have launched a hunt for the suspects after a complaint from the victim on Tuesday. The victim, S Rajesh runs a chaat outlet on Mint street. When he was closing his shop for the day around 11 pm on December 26, four men who came there asked for panipuri. Rajesh told them that it was closing time and all products were locked up.

They then asked Rajesh to give them four glasses to drink alcohol. After Rajesh denied, one of them grabbed Rajesh’s gold chain.

When his coworkers came to his aid, the four attacked Rajesh and his coworkers, and allegedly took Rs 25,000 from the cash chest before fleeing the scene. Rajesh noted down the SUV’s number and after consulting with his family members, he filed a complaint with Elephant Gate police.