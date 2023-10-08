Suspension of EMU services leads to overcrowding at bus stops, traffic piles up on GST road

CHENNAI: Suspension of sub-urban train services from Tambaram to Chennai Beach until 3 30 pm on Sunday led to overcrowding at bus stops and a traffic pile up on GST road as public who intend to visit the city for shopping and leisure activities used cars and motorbikes to travel to their destination.

Several commuters as such were unaware that the Southern Railways have cancelled EMU services between 10 am and 3 30 pm for track maintenance works, though the department had announced of the development on Saturday.

This left passengers scrambling for alternative transportation options and led to overcrowding at Tambaram, Chromepet and Pallavaram bus stands.

Those who were aware of the train cancellations had used their private vehicles to travel towards the city from Tambaram and mofussil areas leading to a pile up on Grand Southern Trunk (GST) road.

Fortunately, the Metro rail services continued to operate as usual, minimizing disruptions for passengers in areas such as Meenambakkam and the traffic pile up eased up after the Airport.