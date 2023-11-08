Survey SI caught taking Rs 20,000 bribe, arrested

CHENNAI: Sleuths from the directorate of vigilance and anti-corruption (DVAC) on Tuesday arrested a Sub-inspector of survey after he was caught accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000 in his office in Urban Land Tax in Poonamallee.

The DVAC action came after a complaint from Kosapet resident E Sekar (63) against the cop P Issac, working at the Office of the Assistant Commissioner, Urban Land Tax, Poonamallee. Sekar alleged that Isaac had demanded Rs 20,000 on Nov 2 to take action on the application he had given requesting to revoke the Urban Land Ceiling.

As he was unwilling to pay the bribe, he approached the DVAC. Based on his complaint, a DVAC team organised a trap on Tuesday and arrested Issac when he accepted Rs 20,000.