Surprise checks on traffic violators done

CHENGALPATTU: Transport officials in Chengalpattu conducted surprise checks and warned traffic violators like buses and lorries using too many coloured lights, and vehicles using air horns and heavy LED bulbs that blind vision of oncoming vehicles.

District traffic officer Sundaramurthy, traffic inspector Hamida Bhanu and Thirukazhukundram traffic inspector Murali engaged in vehicle inspection on the bypass road on Tuesday.

They intercepted and seized vehicles violating norms and imposed a fine of Rs 3.5 lakh on the owners. The officials further requested the owners to be considerate of other motorists and follow the traffic rules to avoid any accidents.