Surgeons' association files plaint against AR Rahman

CHENNAI: The Association of Surgeons of India on Wednesday petitioned the City Police Commissioner against Music Director, A R Rahman seeking a refund of the advance amount of Rs 29.5 lakhs taken by the musician for a conference.



The association had planned for an annual national conference at Chennai in December 2018 and had planned to book A R Rahman for a performance and paid an advance of Rs 29.5 lakh.

However, the association was not able to get a suitable venue and permission from the Government of Tamil Nadu, after which they informed the same to Rahman's team and sought a refund.

A post-dated cheque was given to the association towards refund. But, the cheque got bounced and despite following up for two years with the Oscar winner's team, there has been no response after which the association filed a police complaint.

Rahman's recent concert held outside Chennai came under severe scrutiny for poor crowd management which led to stampede like situations and instances of molestation. A police officer in the Deputy Commissioner rank was also transferred following the fiasco.