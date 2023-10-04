Surgeons assn condemns AR Rahman, demands compensation for defamation

CHENNAI: The Association of Surgeons of India, on Wednesday, condemned the legal notice sent by A R Rahman, two time Oscar winner and ace film composer against the association and demanded unconditional public apology.

Advocate Shabnam Banu, representing the Association of Surgeons of India released a rejoinder notice to the reply notice issued by the film composer through his advocate on October 3. The rejoinder notice stated that A R Rahman engaged in defamatory facts which is evidence by contradicting his own stand and hurling allegations against the surgeons association without any basis.

The composer has misrepresented and concealed facts before the public and in turn demanded reputed surgeons to apologise to him for no fault on their part, reads the notice.

Further, it stated that Rahman has tarnished the images of the surgeons association by circulating his reply in the media and public. The surgeons association also stated that it is ready to face any vexatious litigation initiated by AR Rahman.

The association also demanded a public apology and Rs.15 crores for defaming the surgeons, within fifteen days along with the advance amount, allegedly received by the composer, with interest.

On September 27, the Association of Surgeons of India lodged a complaint against AR Rahman seeking a refund of the advance amount of Rs 29.5 lakhs taken by the musician for a conference.

They alleged that the music composer accepted Rs 29.5 lakhs to perform at a concert in 2018, but never actually performed and has refused to return the money for the past two years.

However, on October 3, AR Rahman sent a reply notice to the surgeons association demanding to withdraw the complaint within 3 days and urged an apology. He also demanded Rs.10 crore as compensation for damaging his reputation.